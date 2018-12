The unusually warm summer led to a much higher amount of snow than normal disappearing from the glacier.

"Now this year it can be very clearly seen that parts of the glacier have split in large parts," Tomas Bergström, environmental supervisor at the county administrative board, told P4 Jämtland.

Glacier researchers at Stockholm University who have looked into the pictures taken by the board confirmed that there have been greater changes in the Sylarna glacier over the past eight years than in the previous 50-year period. The reason is the increase in temperature.

"Glaciers are quite a good indicator. We are moving towards a warmer climate and if you look at a glacier you can get quite a clear picture of how climate changes are happening," Bergström said.

