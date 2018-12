"Evacuating wounded Huthi fighters from Sanaa once again demonstrates the Yemeni government & the Arab coalition's support for peace," said the UAE's state minister for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, in a tweet, after 50 wounded rebels were sent Monday to neutral Oman to be treated.



"We believe Sweden offers a critical opportunity to successfully engage in a political solution for Yemen."

