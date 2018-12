The 'hotel of the year' title went to PM & Vänner in Växjö, southern Sweden, with the writers of the guide saying staff "have created their own universe in typical Swedish fashion".

The hotel, which boasts one Michelin star, was also celebrated for its impressive breakfast offering and "unique dining experiences".

Sweden's White Guide also gave out three other top hotel awards, singling out Stockholm's Downtown Camper by Scandic as the year's most innovative hotel, MJ:s in Malmö as the fun hotel of the year for its welcoming and exciting atmosphere, and honouring Wanås Restaurant Hotel in Knislinge as the year's "most spectacular" thanks to an internationally acclaimed sculpture park.

In total, ten hotels were listed as achieving a "globally exceptional" mark in the White Guide's ranking; see the full list below.

And the guide also ranked the country's best bars, naming the Tjoget cocktail bar in Södermalm, Stockholm as the best of the best, thanks to its efforts in developing Swedish cocktails and its own recipes, "with a focus on balance of taste, raw ingredients, and new compositions".

When looking at the best spots for wine- and beer-drinkers, the White Guide also celebrated two Stockholm favourites. Folii was named the best wine bar while the best bar for beers was pizzeria and craft brewery Omnipollos hatt.

The White Guide's hotels of the year

PM & Vänner, Växjö

Grand Hotel, Stockholm

Upper House Gothia Towers, Gothenburg

Dorsia Hotel & Restaurant, Gothennburg

Ett Hem, Stockholm

Wanås Restaurant Hotel,Knislinge

Villa Strandvägen, Ystad

At Six, Stockholm

Lydmar Hotel, Stockholm