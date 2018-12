The man is accused of forcing himself on a 12-year-girl in his apartment in a town in Västra Götaland. He allegedly grabbed the girl by the neck and hair and forced her to perform and participate in sexual acts. He is also accused of holding his hand over her mouth to keep her from screaming.

According to witness testimony, the man was aware that the girl was under the age of 15, which is the legal age of sexual consent in Sweden.

The man partially acknowledged prosecutors’ version of events but denied committing any crimes.

Prosecutors will demand that the man be expelled from Sweden.