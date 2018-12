How old are you and what do you normally spend your days doing?

I am 32 years old. I normally spend my day at my work, SAS, and then after work I spend some time with my family (Supriya my wife, Vir my one-year-old son) and when I get my time I try to produce some music during evenings and operating my record label Folk Studios which I started as a hobby.

When and why did you move to your city?

I moved to Stockholm almost eight years back and I moved to my current area Liljeholmskajen last year in August because we were looking for a bigger apartment. One thing which made us decide on this area was the liveliness and the young parents which this area has.

Also we love staying near water. Our last two apartments were also close to the water (Hammarby Sjöstad and Kungsholmen Strand) so we decided to choose Liljeholmskajen. This area also has really good restaurants which makes life for new parents a bit easier. Our favourite is Bankomat, an amazing Swedish Restaurant.

What do you love the most about Stockholm?

I think why I love my current area I described above. About Stockholm, it's open to so many cultures, opportunities and also the summers in Stockholm are amazing. And I met my wife here in this city so this makes it special.

What annoys you the most about life in Stockholm?

I guess the winters in a funny way. But too many people who are homeless have appeared in Stockholm lately, which saddens me.

How should I spend a day in Stockholm?

Well Stockholm has many cool places where you can hang out, you have museums, you have the hop-on-hop-off bus tours which will show you all the important places, then you have an amazing night life which is really interesting and cool. You can also get some of the best artist/singers concert here, all the big artists when on tour make sure to have Stockholm on the list.

