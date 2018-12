Christmas Markets

Nowhere in Malmö that will get you into the Christmas spirit like the 16th century cobbled courtyard of Sankt Gertrud , opposite Malmö's Caroli shopping centre. This year you can snap up artisanal pickled herring for your traditional Swedish julbord, exquisite home-made praline chocolates, and all sorts of handiworks, all the time staying warm with spicy glögg and hot chocolate. It's open on December 8th and 9th.

If you're of more of a hipster bent, you can opt instead for the f you're of more of a hipster bent, you can opt instead for the Christmas market at Far i Hatten , a courtyard pub in the centre of Folkets Park. According to the organizers there will be "handicrafts, organic delicacies and food from local producers, as well as records, retrodesign and ecological clothes". And doubtless there will be much glögg and hot chocolate to keep your energy up too. It's open on Sunday December 9th.

If you want something slightly more upmarket, head to the courtyard at Malmö's Saluhall near the central station, which will be converted into a Christmas Market this year on Saturday between 10am and 5pm, with the jazz duo Smilla & Eric providing smooth sounds.

If food is your main thing, head to Drottningtorget where there's a farmer's market from 9am to 2pm, selling fruit, meat and cheese from across the Skåne region.

The Christmas market at Sankt Gertrud in 2017. Photo: Sankt Gertrud

Children

Head to Jul i city in Gustav Adolf's Square to take children on Christmas carousel rides, meet Santa Claus, and buy hot chocolate, glögg, and other tasty treats. There's also a heated geodesic dome, which serves as a café, and a packed programme of performances on various stages.

You can also meet Santa Claus at the Åhlens City department store on Södergatan just off the square every Saturday until Christmas.

If your children need to burn off some excess energy, head to the ice rink at Folkets Park, where skates and helmets are given out for free.

Lucia

On December 13th, starting at 5.30pm, you can follow Malmö's Lucia and her procession from Malmö Opera all the way to the central Stortorget Square, where there will be a 45-minute Lucia concert starting at 6pm. There are other, smaller Lucia concerts at churches across the city.

Malmö's Lucia this year is Natalia Bosak. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Christmas Shows

Malmö Opera is putting on The Snow Queen , a lavish children's opera written by the Swedish composer Benjamin Staern and based on the classic Hans Christian Andersen story. The show launches on December 15th and will run until January 15th. It costs 630 kronor for two adults and two children. If you want to make it even more of a treat, you can book afternoon tea with sandwiches, scones, pepparkakor biscuits, chocolate balls and hot drinks.

For grown-ups only, there's a Christmas cabaret at Moriskan by Aphrodite The Burlesque Extravaganza

If you want something more hard-edged, there's always the Rock The Night Christmas Show at Malmö Mässan, a tribute to 80's rock put together by Kee Marcello, one-time guitarist for The Final Countdown hitmakers Europe.

Julbord

Christmas Trees

In the city centre, Christmas trees are sold at Gustav Adolf's Square, on the corner of Möllevången Square and Bergsgatan, at Drottningtorget, and at St Knuts Square. Those with cars and a tight budget can instead head out to Byggmax or Bauhaus.

Volunteer.

If you want to bring some Christmas spirit to those who need it most, Jalla Jalla en Jul för Alla organises a Christmas party on Julafton (Christmas Eve) for homeless people, poor families, and unaccompanied child migrants, which brought more than a thousand people to the Moriska Pavilion in Folkets Park last year. Click here to find out how to donate, volunteer, or attend. You can buy Christmas presents for the attendees and leave them at Cool Minds in Folkets Park on December 21st and 22nd.

Have a Happy Christmas!