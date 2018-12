The young man sustained life-threatening injuries on Saturday afternoon after a homemade bomb exploded in a residential building in the Malmö district of Kroksbäck.

Minutes earlier police had received an emergency call after another explosive went off in Västra Söderkulla, another neighbourhood of the coastal southern Swedish city.

"The (injured) man is in custody for his involvement in the first blast and we’re currently investigating if there are any other assailants," Malmö police spokesperson Anna Göransson told Swedish news agency TT.

“We’re still looking at all possible leads and will start interviewing witnesses and residents of the building soon.”

A forensic investigation is currently under way at both crime scenes. No other people have been reported injured in either blast.