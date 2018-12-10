Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swedish teen named one of world's most influential after climate campaign

10 December 2018
08:29 CET+01:00
climate

Greta Thunberg pictured during her climate strike. Photo: Catherine Edwards/The Local
Swedish 15-year-old Greta Thunberg has been named as one of the world's most influential teenagers by America's Time Magazine in a new ranking.

Thunberg went on strike from school this year in order to protest climate policy, and after her protest gained attention around the world she has gone on to give talks and write articles for international titles. 

When The Local met her earlier this year on the fifth day of her strike, the teenager had been joined by fellow students, teachers, and parents who supported her calls for "radical action". 

"The more you read, the more concerned you get. It's obviously worrying, but I think that instead of worrying about something that can happen, you should try to change it as long as it's possible to make a change," Thunberg told The Local.

The Swedish student has also inspired similar strikes around the world, including a mass school walk-out in the USA.

Others on Time's list included singer Lorde, American gymnast Simone Biles and Hong Kong student activist Joshua Wong.

READ ALSO: Meet the 15-year-old Swedish girl on strike from school for the climate

climate
