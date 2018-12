Anders Söderberg, who was last month voted in as interim chairman following a string of resignations, said Malmö's city government had lost faith in Filipek.

"First and foremost, this is due to a lack of trust from the board towards its employee," he told the local Sydsvenskan newspaper of the decision, which was made on Friday. "But also between this employee and our most important partners, first of all Malmö municipality."

Söderberg said that Filipek and other former board members had mismanaged the gay rights organization "appallingly badly", keeping "extremely substandard" records.

"We are insolvent," he said. "If Unionen [a union] pushes this any further then we will go bankrupt. And if we go bankrupt then World Pride looks a long way away."

According to Söderberg, Malmö Pride lacked sufficient funds to pay Filipek's salary in November, leading his union representative to pass the bill to Sweden's national debt collection agency Kronofogden.

Neither Filipek nor any of the rest of the board had mentioned the organization's shortage of funds, he said, even when they submitted a situation report to Söderberg in November.

Contacted by Sydsvenskan, Filipek accused Malmö municipality of deliberately having pushed the organization into economic difficulties by withholding 500,000 kronor, thereby creating a reason to get rid of him. "Why didn't they try and solve the situation with me, rather than breaking off all communication and leaving a notification of termination," he told the newspaper. "I never got any chance to explain myself or to put anything to rights," he added. "For me it's obvious that they wanted to make a scapegoat out of me to save their own images." READ ALSO: Malmö orders external probe into Pride group Five members of Malmö Pride resigned in September in protest at Filipek's chairmanship of the organization.

They were particularly incensed at his decision to pay himself a one percent commission on all funds raised the for the 2021 festival preparations.

As he was both chairman and festival director, he was effectively serving as employer and employee, something other board members saw as a conflict of interest.

The scandal led Malmö Municipality to hold back the 500,000 kronor grant it had agreed to give to help the organization prepare for the 2021 Pride Celebrations.