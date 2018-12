“It’s pretty cold right now, especially in the north, and in northwest Norrland, we expect it to stay cold,” Sofia Söderberg, meteorologist for Sweden's state forecaster SMHI, said.

“There’s a quite a lot of snow in a lot of places and we might get new snow over the coming days, so even if we get a milder period, there will probably be quite a bit left.”

In the northwest Norrland, there is currently between 10cm and 40cm of the white stuff waiting for Christmas revellers.

But for those further south, Christmas snowball fights and sledging is looking unlikely, although not impossible.

“In the southern part of the land and up the coast of Norrland, it’s hard to tell at the moment,” she said.

“Further south there might be a period somewhat milder period for a while, and then when we get close to Christmas Eve, there are some quite big differences,” she said.

“From the middle of next week, its uncertain whether there will be colder conditions or whether a low front will come in from the south or south west.”

But while those in the far-north will have snow to enjoy, it will come with very chilly temperatures.

In many places, the mercury has dropped below -25C in recent days, and on Saturday morning -31.7C was recorded in Sveg in Jämtland.