Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Holiday forecast: Snow may bring white Christmas to Sweden

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
18 December 2018
08:14 CET+01:00
weatherchristmaswhite christmassnow

Share this article

Holiday forecast: Snow may bring white Christmas to Sweden
Want a white Christmas? Head to northern Sweden. Photo: Carolina Romare/imagebank.sweden.se
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
18 December 2018
08:14 CET+01:00
The chances of a white Christmas are growing in many parts of Sweden.

Snow fell across much of Sweden over the weekend, and there's a good chance some of it will stick around past the holidays – and some parts may even get more of the white stuff.

On Monday nearly all of the country, apart from the west coast and southern Sweden, was covered in snow. More was set to fall in northern parts of the Svealand region on Tuesday.

"We'll have even more (snow) further north along the coast of Västernorrland and Västerbotten, where we may get up to five centimetres," said Max Lindberg Stoltz, meteorologist at national weather agency SMHI.

Snow is also forecast for western Svealand, Värmland and Dalarna on Wednesday, then northern Norrland overnight to Thursday, according to SMHI meteorologists.

The west coast and southern Halland, Blekinge and Skåne regions are set for either rain or snow in the same period – the further south, the more likely it is that it will rain.


Snow in Stockholm on Monday. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

Want to be sure of a white Christmas? If you live in Norrland, Dalarna or Värmland you are in luck, but even central Swedish region Götaland has reason to hold out hope.

"It depends on how much snow falls. It looks like it will stay below freezing on Friday and the weekend down to the southern tip of Lake Vättern," said Lindberg Stoltz.

"If what's on the ground now stays on Wednesday and gets topped up on Thursday, I could imagine that some places in Götaland will get a white Christmas Eve."

"But I won't swear on it. Many people get angry if I'm wrong."

weatherchristmaswhite christmassnow
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Smaller Gävle goat set on fire but big sibling unscathed
  2. Swedish PM wants new talks to break deadlock
  3. Tech giant ABB sells power grids to Hitachi
  4. Sweden's first begging ban comes into force
  5. Dreaming of a White Christmas in Sweden? Then head north

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Accommodation 101: How to rent an apartment in Sweden

To describe it as ‘difficult’ to find a rental apartment in Sweden would be an understatement. In fact, it can be such a pain that some people give up altogether and move elsewhere. Don’t be one of them, here are some tips to help you navigate the Swedish rental market.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Smaller Gävle goat set on fire but big sibling unscathed
  2. Swedish PM wants new talks to break deadlock
  3. Tech giant ABB sells power grids to Hitachi
  4. Sweden's first begging ban comes into force
  5. Dreaming of a White Christmas in Sweden? Then head north

Discussion forum

17/12
Best route to drive from UK to Sweden ?
17/12
My experience "trying" to move to Sweden
16/12
New member, business bank account advice needed
16/12
Self Employed - Allowable Expenses
16/12
Are Swedish people a 'mean' people?
14/12
Youtube video's downloads
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

10/12
Looking for an apartment to rent
09/12
Hypnotherapy for people who want to discover yourself!
06/12
New built 5 room apt available in Gröndal for long term rent
04/12
Looking to rent an apartment in Stockholm
01/12
Book Our Christmas House - Cleaning Special Offers Stockholm
01/12
Studioapartment in Gubbängen
View all notices
Post a new notice