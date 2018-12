Lusine Djanyan and Aleksey Knedlyakovsky, who are a couple, applied for asylum on behalf of themselves and their children, but on Thursday received a rejection, SVT reported. According to the broadcaster, both plan to appeal this decision.

"The Swedish Migration Agency has not taken into account the statements made by human rights organizations in both Russia and Sweden," Knedlyakovsky told SVT.

"These organizations have recommended that we leave Russia because of the threats and high risk to our safety in the country. But the Migration Agency ignored that completely."

The protest group became known for guerilla performances protesting for women's and LGBT rights and opposing Russian president Vladimir Putin.

After a 2012 anti-Putin performance in Moscow, three members were convicted of hooliganism and sentenced to two years' imprisonment, but were officially pardoned by Putin in 2014. Later, Knedlyakovsky was also sentenced to imprisonment for 15 days following another protest.