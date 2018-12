The repo rate was increased from -0.50 percent to -0.25 percent.

Sweden's currency reacted positively to the change, gaining 0.7 percent against the euro after the announcement.

"The forecast for the repo rate indicates that the next rise is likely to occur in the second half of 2019. After that, the forecast indicates approximately two increases per annum of 0.25 percentage points on each occasion," the Riksbank said on Thursday.

Annika Winsth, Nordea bank's head economist, called the rise a "clever decision".

Speaking to the TT newswire, Winsth said: "[The Riksbank] had been very clear that they would raise interest rates today. Then, statistics came in that were much weaker compared to when they made that statement and it put them in a very difficult situation, the market has been very uncertain of the message they would receive today. Now, they have stuck to what was communicated, and I think that's wise."

The Riksbank took the landmark decision to slash the key interest rate, the repo, below zero in February 2015, hoping that the strategy would boost inflation to raise the price of everyday goods and services which had been stagnant in recent years, and therefore improve the Nordic nation's economic prospects.