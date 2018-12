The southern coastal regions of Bohuslän, Halland, Skåne, Blekinge, Öland and Gotland are – roughly speaking – the only parts of Sweden not yet covered in a blanket of snow.

But a low-pressure front moving in on Sunday evening could see the snowflakes fall.

First, meteorologists expect rain on Friday and Saturday in southern Sweden, but then the snowy weather is tentatively predicted to stretch further south than was previously thought.

Before you get your skis on – note that the forecast is still very uncertain.

"And it might change a few times," Kristian Silver, meteorologist at Sweden's national weather agency SMHI told the TT newswire on Friday morning.

In those places where the snow does fall, it is expected to stick at least over Christmas Eve, when temperatures are set to drop below freezing in nearly all of Sweden.

And there's good news for snow-lovers in central Sweden and further north:

"Where there's snow today, it will stick," said Silver. "That applies to more or less all of Norrland and Svealand, and non-coastal areas of Götaland.

SNOW ON THE ROAD: The best winter driving tips to stay safe in Sweden