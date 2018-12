The 30-year-old approached the girl as she was cycling home from her school in Malmö, then lured her into the shed, locked the door, pushed her to the floor and raped her.

He then held the girl by the throat, and threatened to beat her if she didn’t stop screaming, according to a report in the Aftonbladet newspaper,

The girl told police that she had never seen her attacker before, leaving police struggling to find a lead. But the man turned himself in five days later, confessing fully to what he had done.

According to the court's judgement, the man, who is himself father to a 9-year-old, told police that he had been in the area where the attack took place because he wanted “to find a girl to rape”. It didn't matter to him, he added, if the girl was a child.

“The crime should be considered aggravated with regard to the defendant’s low age and that NN [the perpetrator] used both violence and the threat of criminal action,” the court said.

The judge and three lay jurors disagreed over the sentence, however, with one arguing that the man's punishment should be reduced because he had contacted police himself.

The man was also found guilty of two sexual offences committed when he was living in Skellefteå, northern Sweden, earlier in the autumn: sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl; and exposing himself to and groping a third woman.

He was also found guilty of robbery, knife crime, and petty drugs offences.