STOCKHOLM

Launching A Startup ("Do Or Do Not. There Is No Try." - Yoda)

Where: Norrsken House, Birger Jarlsgatan 57c, 113 56 Stockholm

Date and time: January 15th, 6.45pm-9.15pm

Event by: Stockholm Entrepreneurs

If you are interested in launching a start-up in 2019, you may want to attend Stockholm Entrepreneurs’ event. The panel - with participants to be announced soon - will be followed by a workshop. There will also be chances to mingle.

International Student Festival

Where: Hell's Kitchen, Sturegatan 4, 114 83 Stockholm

Date and time: January 17th 11.45pm - January 18th 5.00am

Event by: International Student Festival

The International Student Festival brings international and local students together for a night of celebration. A good way to start the spring semester!

UPPSALA

Philosophy Tea at Regina Theatre

Where: Reginateatern, Trädgårdsgatan 6, 75309 Uppsala

Date and time: January 22nd, 3pm-4pm

Event by: Reginateatern

Peter Wallensteen and Daniel Ogden will open the spring 2019 philosophy tea talks with a discussion on French philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau and his ‘Discourse on the Moral Effects of the Arts and Sciences’. Each session lasts one hour during which tea and scones are also served.

Thursday seminar

Where: Centre for Gender Research, Uppsala University, Villavägen 6, Uppsala, Sweden

Date and time: January 31st, 1.15pm-3pm

Event by: Centre for Gender Research, Uppsala University

This presentation, entitled ‘Localising the Global – Resolution 1325 as a Tool for Promoting Women’s Rights and Gender Equality in Rwanda’, will focus on UN Resolution 1325 and the agenda of ‘Women, peace and security’. The talk will be held by Diana Højlund Madsen, Senior Gender Researcher at the Nordic Africa Institute.

ÖSTERGÖTLAND

Science Park Recruitment Fair

Where: Science Park Mjärdevi, Teknikringen 10, 583 30 Linköping

Date and time: January 24th, 12pm-4pm

Event by: Science Park Mjärdevi

Looking for a part-time or a summer job? LinTek Enterprise, LARM2019 and Science Park Mjärdevi are organizing a large recruitment fair, gathering a diverse range of companies including start-ups and multinational firms with representatives to speak to.

Global Game Jam Linköping 2019

Where: Creactive Mjärdevi, Arenan, Teknikringen 7, 583 30 Linköping

Date and time: January 25th, 5pm- January 27th, 6pm

Event by: LiU Game Jam

A game jam is an event where programmers, artists and gamers come together and create video or board games. You will have 48 hours to keep your inspiration going and offer your own game experience.

VÄSTRA GÖTLAND

The Power of Role Models

Where: Stendahls, Vasagatan 7, 41124 Gothenburg

Date and time: January 24th, 6pm-8.30pm

Event by: DataTjej

Female and non-binary members of the tech field will be part of inspiring panels aimed at encouraging female and non-binary persons to enter the coding industry. Pizza and drinks will be provided. One condition: become a member of DataTjej.

SKÅNE

The Bridge Summit

Where: STUDIO malmö, Nordenskiöldsgatan 24, 211 19 Malmö

Date and time: January 30th, 9.30am - January 31st, 8.30pm

Event by: The Bridge Forum

Over two days, this event features talks and interviews on business and sustainability. The aim is to connect cities and regions of the world to expand transparency, trust and sustainable practices in the global market.

VÄSTERBOTTEN

Lindy Hop Live!

Where: Ordenhuset Umeå, Skolgatan 48, 90327 Umeå

Date and time: January 12th, 8pm-12am

Event by: Swingum

After a one-hour introduction for beginners, you'll dance the energetic lindy hop to live music for three hours. No experience is required, and you will be able to enjoy food and drinks at the café open until 11pm.

Umeå University Welcome Fair - Spring 2019

Where: Universum, Umeå universitet

Date and time: January 23rd, 10am-2.30pm

Event by: Umeå Student Union

Around sixty student organizations, non-profits and companies will gathered at Umeå University, offering students there the chance to get more involved in university life.

GOTLAND

An inconvenient truth

Where: Campus Gotland, Cramérgatan 3, 62167 Visby

Date and time: January 9th, 5pm

Event by: GHOST - Gotland Headquarters of Sustainable Thinkers

GHOST offers you the opportunity to watch former American president Al Gore’s 2006 documentary about environment and climate change. Snacks will be provided.

