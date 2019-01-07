Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Sweden's national bank warns of e-currency scam

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
7 January 2019
16:07 CET+01:00
digital currencyriksbanke-kronamoneytechnews

Share this article

Sweden's national bank warns of e-currency scam
A security guard stands outside Sweden's Riksbank. Photo: Magnus Hjalmarson Neideman/SvD/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
7 January 2019
16:07 CET+01:00
False information about digital currency is being circulated online in Sweden, the country's central bank said on Monday.

Sweden's Riksbank has repeatedly raised the idea of 'e-krona' or digital currency in recent years, but on Monday reiterated that a project launched in 2017 to look into the possibility of launching such a currency had not yet been completed.

Despite that, several potentially fraudulent claims have been made about e-krona, the bank warned.

"On certain websites and in social media, claims have been made that it is possible to purchase e-kronas," the Riksbank said in a statement on Monday.

"The Riksbank has also been contacted by individuals describing how they have been called by companies claiming to be selling e-kronas on behalf of the Riksbank."

It urged anyone who sees this kind of information or receives an offer to buy e-kronor to contact the bank.

The word e-krona was one of 33 selected by language experts as 2018's 'new words of the year', an annual list of terms that were either first coined, imported, or became particularly newsworthy in 2018.

In spring 2018, the Riksbank's governor said that e-krona was "around three to four years" in the future, and that the digital currency could replace large notes in the same way that notes have replaced small value coins in Sweden.

However, he stressed that any digital currency would not entirely replace physical cash if and when it is created.

READ ALSO: Sweden predicted to become first country with own cryptocurrency

digital currencyriksbanke-kronamoneytechnews
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. What to do if you need a sick day in Sweden
  2. Members' guide: Know your consumer rights when shopping in Sweden
  3. No Ebola case in Sweden, test results show
  4. Police start enforcing Sweden's first begging ban
  5. Swedish and Finnish skiers presumed dead in Norway avalanche

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. What to do if you need a sick day in Sweden
  2. Members' guide: Know your consumer rights when shopping in Sweden
  3. No Ebola case in Sweden, test results show
  4. Police start enforcing Sweden's first begging ban
  5. Swedish and Finnish skiers presumed dead in Norway avalanche

Discussion forum

07/01
SSU Skåne - Homophobic & Anti semitic
07/01
Sweden and the GDPR
06/01
Using old stamps
06/01
Food we miss
06/01
Sweden Democrats = "Generation Identity"?
06/01
My experience "trying" to move to Sweden
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/01
Tea buyers wanted - Sri Lankan products supplier, Stockholm
07/01
Swedish lessons
04/01
Book Cleaning Service in Stockholm
04/01
Female guide wanted for Shaolin Master to travel together
02/01
HOYT Running Chairs have arrived in Sweden, Jan 2019!
31/12
Looking for a Swedish female for a long term partner
View all notices
Post a new notice