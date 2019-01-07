Terror trial against six men opens in Sweden

<p>"If the terrorist crime had been carried out, it could have seriously hurt Sweden," the prosecution said in its charge sheet.</p><p>The first day of the trial focused on the prosecution's claim that the six men sent funds to Isis to finance its terrorism operations.</p><p>The prosecution argued that one of them men, 34-year-old Akromion Ergashev of Uzbekistan, sent almost 18,000 kronor ($2,000) to a middleman in Turkey, who in turn sent it to two Isis supporters in Syria.</p><p>The prosecution presented chats on encrypted mobile phone apps and account statements as evidence.</p><p>The other five suspects were identified in court documents as Uzbek nationals Bakhtior Umarov, 30, Gulom Tadjiyev, 39, Shoahmad Mahmudov, 24, and David Idrisson, 46, and 39-year-old Kyrgyz national Atabek Abdullayev.</p><p>Abdullayev, Idrisson and Umarov are also accused of planning a terror attack in Sweden.</p><p>The prosecution believes they acquired large amounts of chemicals to make explosives, as well as gas masks, walkie-talkies and other military materials as part of their plot.</p><p>Photographs of crowded locations in Stockholm were found in some of the suspects' phones, suggesting they may have been possible targets, according to the prosecution.</p><p>During a <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180430/three-people-arrested-in-anti-terror-raids-in-stockholm-and-northern-sweden" target="_blank">police raid in Strömsund</a>, 600 kilometres north of Stockholm, in late April, neighbours told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper they saw police removing about 15 large plastic chemical containers from a shed on an empty property.</p><p>One of the suspects is also believed to have been in contact with Rakhmat Akilov, a radicalized Uzbek asylum seeker who mowed down pedestrians in Stockholm with a stolen truck in April 2017, killing five people.</p><p>Akilov was sentenced to life in prison in June 2018.</p><p>All six reject all of the charges against them.</p><p>The trial is taking place at a special high-security Stockholm courtroom, with the defendants sitting behind a bulletproof glass wall.</p>