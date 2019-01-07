Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Terror trial against six men opens in Sweden

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
7 January 2019
13:19 CET+01:00
courtterrorism

Share this article

Terror trial against six men opens in Sweden
A security guard outside the courtroom in Stockholm. Photo: Nils Petter Nilsson/TT
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
7 January 2019
13:19 CET+01:00
The trial of six Uzbek and Kyrgyz nationals accused of financing terrorism got under way in Stockholm on Monday, with three of them also charged with planning a terror attack.

"If the terrorist crime had been carried out, it could have seriously hurt Sweden," the prosecution said in its charge sheet.

The first day of the trial focused on the prosecution's claim that the six men sent funds to Isis to finance its terrorism operations.

The prosecution argued that one of them men, 34-year-old Akromion Ergashev of Uzbekistan, sent almost 18,000 kronor ($2,000) to a middleman in Turkey, who in turn sent it to two Isis supporters in Syria.

The prosecution presented chats on encrypted mobile phone apps and account statements as evidence.

The other five suspects were identified in court documents as Uzbek nationals Bakhtior Umarov, 30, Gulom Tadjiyev, 39, Shoahmad Mahmudov, 24, and David Idrisson, 46, and 39-year-old Kyrgyz national Atabek Abdullayev.

Abdullayev, Idrisson and Umarov are also accused of planning a terror attack in Sweden.

The prosecution believes they acquired large amounts of chemicals to make explosives, as well as gas masks, walkie-talkies and other military materials as part of their plot.

Photographs of crowded locations in Stockholm were found in some of the suspects' phones, suggesting they may have been possible targets, according to the prosecution.

During a police raid in Strömsund, 600 kilometres north of Stockholm, in late April, neighbours told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper they saw police removing about 15 large plastic chemical containers from a shed on an empty property.

One of the suspects is also believed to have been in contact with Rakhmat Akilov, a radicalized Uzbek asylum seeker who mowed down pedestrians in Stockholm with a stolen truck in April 2017, killing five people.

Akilov was sentenced to life in prison in June 2018.

All six reject all of the charges against them.

The trial is taking place at a special high-security Stockholm courtroom, with the defendants sitting behind a bulletproof glass wall.

courtterrorism
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. What to do if you need a sick day in Sweden
  2. Members' guide: Know your consumer rights when shopping in Sweden
  3. No Ebola case in Sweden, test results show
  4. Police start enforcing Sweden's first begging ban
  5. Swedish and Finnish skiers presumed dead in Norway avalanche

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. What to do if you need a sick day in Sweden
  2. Members' guide: Know your consumer rights when shopping in Sweden
  3. No Ebola case in Sweden, test results show
  4. Police start enforcing Sweden's first begging ban
  5. Swedish and Finnish skiers presumed dead in Norway avalanche

Discussion forum

07/01
SSU Skåne - Homophobic & Anti semitic
07/01
Sweden and the GDPR
06/01
Using old stamps
06/01
Food we miss
06/01
Sweden Democrats = "Generation Identity"?
06/01
My experience "trying" to move to Sweden
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/01
Swedish lessons
04/01
Book Cleaning Service in Stockholm
04/01
Female guide wanted for Shaolin Master to travel together
02/01
HOYT Running Chairs have arrived in Sweden, Jan 2019!
31/12
Looking for a Swedish female for a long term partner
30/12
Swedish Lessons Online (Skype etc)
View all notices
Post a new notice