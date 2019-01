Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet cited sources that the Social Democrats and Green Party had reached a deal with the Centre Party and Liberals.

However, even if confirmed, this does not necessarily mean all those parties would be part of a government.

Sweden's system of negative parliamentarianism means a proposed government does not technically need a single vote in its favour to pass; all that is required is that a majority does not vote against it. Therefore, parties can allow a coalition to govern by abstaining from a vote, which is sometimes called 'tolerating' the government or offering 'passive support'.

Social Democrat leader Stefan Löfven and Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson both presented their final reports to the speaker of parliament on Thursday, but did not give away many details in press conferences following their meetings. Both leaders simply said talks with other parties had been "constructive" and were "ongoing".

The September 9th election left neither the centre-left bloc (Social Democrats, Green Party, and Left Party) nor the centre-right bloc (Moderates, Christian Democrats, Centre Party and Liberal Party) with enough support to form a government.

With just one seat separating each bloc, the Centre and Liberal parties ended up in a king-maker role. During the election campaign, they had said they would not support a Social Democrat-led government but also said they would not support a government that relied on support from the far-right Sweden Democrats, while their Alliance partners (the Moderates and Christian Democrats) were prepared to form a government relying on passive support from the Sweden Democrats.

According to the unconfirmed report in Aftonbladet, Löfven has offered to make concessions to the Centre Party regarding Sweden's labour law, something which the Centre Party leader Annie Lööf earlier named as a topic where the parties had struggled to find common ground.

If a deal has been reached between the party leaders, the next step will be to have this confirmed by each party's parliamentary group in meetings on Friday and over the weekend.



Parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén has already named January 16th as the date when the next prime minister vote will be held, and said that he will announce the candidate on Monday. If that vote is unsuccessful, a fourth vote will happen on January 23rd.

If parliament fails to elect a prime minister, Sweden will need to hold a snap election no more than three months after the fourth and final vote, according to election rules.