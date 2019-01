A private citizen reported the shooting to police just after 11pm. When police vehicles and an ambulance arrived, responders found two men in their mid-20s injured.

One of the men later died from his injuries, while the condition of the other was described as serious by the police.

“We have been able to question him [the injured man, ed.],” police spokeswoman Chistina Hallin told TT on Saturday morning. She declined to go into further details.

“We do not have the total picture just yet. A large number of people were questioned during the night and we will continue that process. A crime scene investigation will also be carried out during the day [on Saturday],” Hallin said.

Police have also searched the central Borlänge home of one of the two victims, she added.