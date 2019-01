9:25 And then there's Brexit

I've been told that it's apparently quite an important day in the UK as well, ahem. The Local's Brexit correspondent Alex Macbeth is live blogging all the latest over on thelocal.com. Follow that live blog HERE.

LIVE: Reactions across Europe to May's crushing defeat



Demonstrators outside the House of Commons in London on Tuesday. Photo: AP Photo/Frank Augstein

9:15 Löfven 'ready' to stand for office

"I am ready to let myself be nominated as prime minister and thus hold a vote on Friday," said Stefan Löfven after his meeting with parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén on Wednesday morning.

He would however not comment on if he expects to win such a vote in parliament, which would depend on whether or not the Left Party has decided to throw its support (or reluctant acceptance) behind him.

"That's for Jonas Sjöstedt to say," he told reporters.

Sjöstedt, the Left Party leader, is expected to reveal his party's decision after his own meeting with the speaker in an hour.

Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

Sweden will find out on Wednesday whether Social Democrat leader Stefan Löfven will be proposed as prime minister in a parliamentary vote on Friday.

The question of whether he would succeed in the vote depends on the Left Party.

A proposed agreement which would see a Social Democrat-Green Party government with backing from former opposition rivals the Centre and Liberal parties requires the support of the Left's 28 MPs in order to pass, but explicitly excludes that party from political influence.

On Wednesday morning, the leaders of Sweden's political parties will meet with parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén, beginning with Löfven at 8.30am.

Norlén will then speak to press at 1pm before formally proposing a prime ministerial candidate to parliament one hour later. This process has been delayed by two days to allow for more time for cross-party talks after Left Party leader Jonas Sjöstedt said on Monday that his party would not support the proposed deal "if the situation remains unchanged".

Since then, the Left Party has held a board meeting on Tuesday evening and was holding a second meeting on Wednesday morning.

Löfven and Sjöstedt have held talks but neither have commented openly on what the discussions have involved. Nor has Sjöstedt revealed exactly what changes or reassurances he would need in order for his party to allow Löfven to govern.

On Monday, Sjöstedt said: said: "There are some unreasonable aspects that need to be dealt with first. We are looking for routes forward. We are going to use the coming days to find solutions, which I'm convinced Löfven also wants." Löfven said said that it would be possible to cooperate with the Left Party on political issues not included in the four-party agreement, but that the agreement itself could not be changed. Any potential Swedish government does not need a majority of MPs to vote in its favour in order to govern; the system of negative parliamentarism instead just requires that a majority does not vote against it. This system, which favours the formation of minority governments, means that parties can give 'passive support' such as abstaining in the prime ministerial vote, allowing the government to pass.

The number of votes on prime ministerial candidates that can be held before a second election is forced is capped at four. The vote planned for Friday would be the third such vote, after both Löfven and Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson have earlier been rejected by parliament.

To catch up with everything that has happened since the election, CLICK HERE. And if you have any questions about the process, log in to comment below.