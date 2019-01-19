Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swedish citizens arrested in Spain on drugs charges

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
19 January 2019
17:19 CET+01:00
drugs

Share this article

Swedish citizens arrested in Spain on drugs charges
File photo: Fredrik Sandberg / TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
19 January 2019
17:19 CET+01:00
Two people from Sweden have been arrested in Barcelona on suspicion of serious drugs and weapons offences.

The pair were detained at the request of the Swedish police and have already been charged in absentia in the Scandinavian country.

Authorities in Sweden have been searching for the two suspects since the autumn of last year, news agency TT reports.

“We have been looking for them for a long time and they are suspected of belonging to a criminal network in northwestern Stockholm,” Mats Lindström of Stockholm Police said in a press statement.

“The Spanish police have assisted us in this work and they are now under arrest,” Lindström added.

The process for extradition of the two arrested individuals to Sweden has been initiated.

READ ALSO: Reported drug offences in Sweden increase in 2018

drugs
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Don't panic! How to find student housing in Sweden
  2. Studying in Sweden? Sign up for half price student Membership with The Local
  3. Timeline: Everything that's happened in Swedish politics since the elections
  4. What does Sweden's government deal mean for internationals in Sweden?
  5. Babies wanted: Nordic countries crying out for kids

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Don't panic! How to find student housing in Sweden
  2. Studying in Sweden? Sign up for half price student Membership with The Local
  3. Timeline: Everything that's happened in Swedish politics since the elections
  4. What does Sweden's government deal mean for internationals in Sweden?
  5. Babies wanted: Nordic countries crying out for kids

Discussion forum

19/01
Sweden housing rules for tenant
19/01
Moving to sweden as a south korean
19/01
Expat relocation query for mother
19/01
Housing loan on work permit
19/01
2million kr to move here?
19/01
The misery of trying to find apartment in sweden
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/01
Personal Styling and Personal Shopping
17/01
Offering English classes - Learn with a Canadian teacher!
17/01
Affordable Personal Training
16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
14/01
Ashes to Ashes by Harold Pinter - English-speaking theatre
14/01
Removals of House belongings Lapland to UK
View all notices
Post a new notice