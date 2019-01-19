Swedish citizens arrested in Spain on drugs charges

<p>The pair were detained at the request of the Swedish police and have already been charged <i>in absentia</i> in the Scandinavian country.</p><p>Authorities in Sweden have been searching for the two suspects since the autumn of last year, news agency TT reports.</p><p>“We have been looking for them for a long time and they are suspected of belonging to a criminal network in northwestern Stockholm,” Mats Lindström of Stockholm Police said in a press statement.</p><p>“The Spanish police have assisted us in this work and they are now under arrest,” Lindström added.</p><p>The process for extradition of the two arrested individuals to Sweden has been initiated.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180807/reported-drug-offences-in-sweden-increase-in-2018">Reported drug offences in Sweden increase in 2018</a></strong></p>