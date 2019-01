Southern parts of the Lapland mountains in northern Sweden have already seen temperatures drop to record-cold levels for the season, hitting a shivering -35.5C earlier this week.

The worst of the cold appears to be moving on, but temperatures remained below freezing across most of Sweden on Wednesday morning, with some snow predicted for the Norrland region.

Temperatures were expected to stay at around -20C in Norrland, between -5C and -10C in Svealand, and edge towards 0C in Götaland, with chance of sun.

When you talk about weather forecasts in Sweden, you tend to divide the country into three parts, a centuries-old division that has no administrative function today: Norrland in the north, Svealand in central Sweden and Götaland in the south.