Man on trial over theft of Swedish crown jewels

The search for both the culprits and the jewels gained international attention after 17th-century royal crowns were taken from a cathedral in Strängnäs, one hour from Stockholm, with the suspects then seen fleeing the scene on women's bicycles and a motorboat.

The man, whose blood was found on the scene of the crime, has admitted to stealing both the bicycle and the boat in question, but denies any involvement in the brazen heist.

He remains the only suspect who has been identified and charged, and he has so far refused to answer questions about other potential suspects. He has told police he was in Strängnäs that day to deliver a stolen bicycle, not knowing that it was to be used as a getaway vehicle.

The crowns, which were made for the burial of King Charles IX and his wife Christina and date back to the early 1600s, have not been found. A royal orb was stolen along with them, and the gold jewels are decorated with silver and pearls.

July's royal heist was the second to take place in the area around Lake Mälaren in recent years.

In 2013, a crown and sceptre used in the funeral of Sweden's King Johan III were stolen from nearby Västerås. Those items were later located in two large rubbish bags at the side of a highway following a tip-off to police.