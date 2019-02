Between five and 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in Gävleborg, northern Uppsala and eastern Stockholm county on Friday afternoon, said national weather agency SMHI.

" The largest amounts of snow are expected along the coast and that's also where the wind will be at its strongest," SMHI meteorologist Jon Jörpeland told the TT newswire.

Drivers were urged to allow plenty of time for journeys and keep their distances.

" There's reduced visibility and when the wind blows you could get drifting snow that makes things difficult on the road," added SMHI meteorologist Anna Belking.

Sweden's winter warnings come as large swaths of North America are experiencing extremely low temperatures. The polar vortex affecting the US and Canada is not expected to have much of an impact on Sweden however.

" Sometimes these polar vortexes split up, and it could mean that Sweden could get a bit cold. But it depends on how the air divides and where it ends up," said meteorologist Moa Hallberg on Thursday.

Even if the extreme cold does make it to Sweden, the Nordic country has certainly seen similar situations before. The coldest recorded temperature in Sweden was -52.6C in the Lapland mountains in February 1966.