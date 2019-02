Heavy snowfall is expected in the Östergötland region and high winds will also be prevalent.

Emergency services have advised motorists not to take to the roads unless their journeys are essential, while meteorological agency SMHI has warned of 10-15 centimetres of snowfall in the area up to and including Sunday morning.

“It will be worst (on Saturday) evening and night. It’s better to stay at home instead of going out and risking it,” Stefan Hagdahl, internal officer with the Emergency Services (Räddningstjänst), told TT.

Further snowfall had already been forecast for several parts of the country after some areas saw heavy snow on Friday.

Harsh weather was predicted to move north, bringing snow to southern Norrland and Gävleborg, while a new weather front was also expected to affect eastern parts of Götaland and Svealand.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is also forecast in the Stockholm and Uppland areas.

“This applies to (Saturday) night through to Sunday morning, and it will snow most during the night,” SMHI’s Henrik Reimer told TT.

Friday’s snow resulted in a number of delayed and cancelled flights at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport.

“The traffic situation for this morning looks good,” Lovisa Ernestam of Stockholm Airport operator Swedavia’s press service said early on Saturday.

It was too early to say whether departures later on Saturday might be affected, Ernestam added.

Travellers were advised to stay updated on the situation via the airport’s website or app and to allow for longer journey times to the airport if road traffic is likely to be affected, she said.

