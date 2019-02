Bröd och Vänner

An oasis of cosiness on the otherwise bleak Nobeltorget square, Bröd och Vänner (Bread and Friends) is a favourite for freelancers and students, with just as many customers tapping away on laptops as chatting over lunch or breakfast.

Christer Havung started the café to fulfil a passion for sourdough baking, after fleeing Stockholm’s advertising industry. It shows. The bread — especially the levain, roffe and malte loaves — is fantastic. The cinnamon and cardamom rolls are contenders for Malmö’s best, as are the almond semlor which are just coming into season. If you want a more substantial lunch, the salads, soups and quiches are good too.

The best thing, though, is the atmosphere. The clientele is diverse, taking in everyone from builders to local hipsters, the music is unobtrusive but deftly chosen, and the slightly kooky staff keep it all humming along nicely.

Address: Nobelvägen 44

St Knuts Café and Bageri

There is nothing trendy about St Knuts Café & Bageri . Lebanese owner Walid Ahmad Charif refuses free coffee refills and grumbles about people just coming for the wifi, but nevertheless it is popular among digital nomads.



It is good value, however, particularly if you go for the 55-kronor omelette and coffee combo. Lebanon’s French influence means Charif and his team make decent croissants. And it somehow feels like a Swedish konditori despite the soundtrack of classic Arabic music. From spring to autumn, the cafe puts tables out on the square, making it one of Malmö's best places to while away a summer afternoon.

Address: S:t Knuts torg

Kaffé Doffeln

Under his contract, co-owner Jakob de Vries had just two weeks to decorate this café space by Malmö’s Triangeln station before opening it at the end of 2012. Making it cosy has been a gradual process, with a new floor, new lights and new furniture arriving piecemeal over the years.

Originally intended to serve commuters to Lund and Copenhagen, Doffeln is increasingly drawing a crowd of freelancers and students drawn by its relaxed atmosphere for working. Croissants and coffee are priced to tempt the commuter crowd, so are good value, although you do have to pay for refills.

Camoccia Café





When Median Zannoun opened Camoccia café on a corner of Malmö's Möllevången Square in 2014 he said he wanted it to be a place where "all types of people can meet — rich and poor — everyone". With its unusual fake cavern interior and Italian ice cream, the café is arguably one of the most integrated places in the city, drawing the city's intelligentsia, who loudly debate politics and play backgammon on the tables outside, as well as freelancers and students with laptops in tow.

Address: Smedjegatan 1

Jord

Jord is another popular spot for laptop warriors. Light streams in through the glass windows which make up two of sides of the long rectangular rooms, where a mostly young crowd (early 20s to early 30s) chat, type, or plot their film scripts in expensive looking notebooks. The food is vegan or vegetarian, with an all-day breakfast buffet featuring imaginative healthy fare such as "carrot cake porridge".

Address: Falsterbogatan 1