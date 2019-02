Angela Gui has campaigned for the release of her father, Chinese-born Swede Gui Minhai, since he was first arrested.

Now Left Party MP Håkan Svenneling has nominated Angela Gui for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, citing her work to raise global awareness of abductions and detentions by the Chinese government aimed at silencing critics.

"I feel honoured to have been nominated, and wish to thank everyone who has supported me in my campaign for my father," the activist said.

Gui Minhai was one of five Hong Kong-based booksellers who disappeared in 2015 (while he was on holiday in Thailand) and resurfaced in mainland China. In 2016, he appeared on Chinese television saying he had returned to take responsibility for his involvement in a fatal car accident years before in Zheijiang province, a confession roundly dismissed by rights campaigners.

He was released in October 2017, though his daughter has said he was living under surveillance in a police-managed flat at this point, and he was arrested again in January 2018.

