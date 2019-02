A company that makes ski-wear, Tenson, advertised a position for "two truly enthusiastic yet mediocre skiers" to test out their products by skiing exactly as they normally would – occasional falls included.

The job, advertised both by Sweden's Public Employment Service and the company itself, would be based in the Idre Fjäll ski resort in central Sweden, but is open to people from all over the world with travel to the mountains, accommodation and food all provided.

The professional ski gear testers will earn 250 kronor or 25 euros per hour for five hours of skiing each day.

For the company, the aim is to get feedback on their garments and find out how they cope with getting stuck in a ski lift or hours of apres-ski dancing.

Previous skiing experience is "beneficial but not required", and private tuition is included in the job. Would-be applicants have until February 11th to sign up for the role.

