How old are you and what do you normally spend your days doing?

I am almost 33 years old, and I work as a postdoctoral researcher at the Karolinska Institutet. As expected, this means that I spend most of my time at work, but in my free time I like to cook, explore Stockholm, and practice photography.

When and why did you move to your city/neighborhood?

I came to Stockholm last March to work, and actually this is the first time I've ever lived outside Greece!

Stockholm was one of the cities that I wanted to visit and work in, so after the completion of my PhD I found a job opening at the Karolinska Institutet, and applied for it. In Stockholm, I live in Bromma, a quiet neighborhood very close to the city center and to my workplace, which is very important in a big city like this.

What do you love the most about your city/neighborhood?

There are so many things I love in this city that I’m afraid a paragraph is not enough. To begin with, it’s fantastic that there are so many parks and green spaces in general all over Stockholm. Also, Lake Mälaren embraces the city, creating a unique landscape.

Regarding infrastructure, Stockholm is a constantly developing city, where everyone is familiar with new technologies, and everyone speaks English. Finally, I could not fail to mention the bike lanes that are literally everywhere.

What annoys you the most about your city/neighborhood?

I think the only thing that I found annoying is the endless winter, but I guess we can’t have everything in this life!

How should I spend a day in your city/neighborhood?

First thing's first, one day is not enough; you need to spend at least three days! One of the first things I did when I moved to Stockholm was a city tour, where you can explore the city center within a couple of hours.

I would also recommend a visit to some of the numerous museums like Skansen, Vasa, and the Swedish History Museum. Gamla Stan, and Stockholm’s City Hall are a must, and then depending on the season you can either go for a picnic in a park during summer, or try cross country skiing during winter.

What's a fun fact not everyone knows about your city/neighborhood?

I don’t know how fun this is, but nine out of Stockholm's ten richest neighborhoods are located in Bromma, although I’m not anywhere close to being considered rich!

