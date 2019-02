Josefine Gröndahl, a press spokesperson for the Swedish Transport Administration told the DN newspaper : “We have large amounts of water in several places, and our road assistance teams are trying to remove the water from motorway lanes.”

The agency has released a list of 29 roads in the Swedish country of Västra Götaland which have been affected by flooding. So far only one road, the 2560 outside Grästorp has been closed.

Mathias Kapocs, from the rescue services in Greater Gothenburg, told Sweden’s TT newswire that rivers around local municipalities were seeing unusually high water, as a result of melting ice and snow.

According to DN, two sizeable rivers, Säveån in Västra Götaland and Suseån in Halland, had broken their banks by Saturday afternoon.

But so one has so far to be evacuated, as happened when the Suseån river flooded in 2014.

“The municipality has built detention dams, and we are now pumping water away so that no houses in the area will be affected,” Peter Karlborg, who was leading the operation for the local rescue services, told the newspaper. "We are seeing a continuing slight rise in the amount of water."

Below are some pictures of the village of Getinge in Halland when the Suseån flooded four years ago: