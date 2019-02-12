Swedish word of the day: mardröm

<p><i>Mardröm </i>means 'nightmare', and as in English, it can be used both to describe a bad dream, and figuratively, to describe a highly negative experience.</p><p><i>Dröm </i>means 'dream', and Swedish also has the verb <i>drömma</i> (to dream). This is a word that's existed in the Swedish language for centuries and, before that, in Old Norse as <i>draumr</i>. It's related to its equivalents in English (dream), German (<i>der Traum</i>) and many other languages, even if it is written and pronounced in different ways due to how the languages have developed vowel and consonant sounds in different ways.</p><p>As for the first part of the word, the old Swedish word <i>mara</i> used to refer to a spirit or demon, usually believed to be female, which people thought was responsible for causing bad dreams. These spirits were written about in stores dating back to the 13th century; in one Old Norse tale, a witch helps a wife to conjure a nightmare as a punishment for the husband who abandoned her.</p><p>According to these tales, the mare would lie on sleeping people's chests, tormenting them with upsetting dreams and messing up the sleeper's hair. Not even trees were safe from the <i>mara</i>, and pine trees that grow in a twisted way (often on rocky, coastal terrain) are called <i>martallar</i> (mare-pines).</p><p><i>Marig</i> also exists as a (fairly uncommon) adjective, often meaning 'knotty/twisted' in a literal sense, for example if you were describing the appearance of <i>martallar</i>, but also in the metaphorical sense of 'knotty', meaning 'difficult/awkward'. </p><p>In today's spoken Swedish, <i>mara</i> itself has quite a different meaning, as it's a shortening of <i>maratonlopp</i> (marathon race). It can be used more generally as a figure of speech to refer to any kind of physically exhausting activity.</p><p><strong>Examples</strong></p><p><i>Mamma, jag hade en mardröm</i></p><p>Mummy, I had a nightmare</p><p><i>Resan blev en riktig mardröm</i></p><p>The journey turned into a real nightmare </p><div><i><strong>Do you have a favourite Swedish word you'd like to nominate for our word of the day series? Get in touch <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.se?subject=Word%20of%20the%20day">by email</a>.</strong></i></div>