The three men, aged around 25-35, were exploring the Kebnekaise mountain in northern Sweden when the weather suddenly took a turn for the worse and they were unable to get back on their own.

Mountain rescue were alerted to their situation at around 7pm on Thursday and rescue teams were dispatched to come to their aid, but the work took longer than normal because of the weather.

But they were eventually able to find the trio and returned safely to Kebnekaise mountain station.

"At around 4.30am the mountain rescuers were back at the mountain station with them. There were nine of them out to save the men," said police spokesperson Peder Jonsson at 7am.

He told Swedish news agency TT that the weather conditions were very harsh.

"Not even the mountain rescuers are heading out now. They have stayed at the mountain station. We're talking about hurricane-strength winds and no power, and very difficult weather."