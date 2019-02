How old are you and what do you normally spend your days doing?

I am 35 years old. I spend the first three days of the week working as a cello teacher at El Sistema Sundbyberg, an initiative of Sundbyberg KulturCentrum in Hallonbergen. The goal of these programmes all over the world is to provide children with a free opportunity of finding a voice through music. We provide instruments and lessons for them at no cost. The programme is inspired by a programme of the same name (El Sistema) created in Venezuela over 40 years ago by a man called José Antonio Abreu.

Millions of children around the world have benefitted from these initiatives and the best example of it is Gustavo Dudamel who used to be the conductor for the Gothenburg Symphony and the reason why El Sistema found a place in Sweden.

The rest of the week, I take care of my son, Matías, who just turned six months last week and help around the house so my wife can work in her dissertation for her doctoral programme (she is also a musician).

When and why did you move to your neighbourhood?

We moved to Stora Ursvik in September, a VERY new area in Sundbyberg which is right next to Stockholm and it's part of Stockholm County. We moved here from the United States (Boston) where we met while in music school during our graduate degree programmes. As I mentioned, we just had a child and after he was born there, we moved here to start a new life and so far it's going great! I could do without the snow and the darkness, though. I can manage the cold but snow and ice? As someone who LOVES to bike, ugh, I hate it.

What do you love the most about your neighbourhood?

That is SO unknown. Many natives I talked to about it don't even know where Ursvik is and I love that. There's a feeling of city mindset but at the same time, Stora Ursvik used to be just a big forest and now it's a perfect combo! I live right next to a forest and I love looking out the window and seeing foxes, wild rabbits, the endless trees! There is also some really good restaurants around and soon they will build a big plaza with a mall and an extension to the tram line. I am both excited and concerned about this. I feel this development could make or break the really nice feel this area has!

What annoys you the most about your neighbourhood?

ICE! Gosh, this winter we had basically an ice rink all over our side walks. To be honest, it's the only thing I have really disliked. Although there is not so much to do here given that this place is so new (my building is only two years old and they are building like crazy all over the place) I feel very happy here to be honest.

How should I spend a day in your neighbourhood?

We are surrounded by several neighborhoods that have been around for a while (Hallonbergen, Kista, Lilla Ursvik, Rinkeby and Rissne). I love walking around and looking at the houses! Especially the ones in Lilla Ursvik because they are usually very beautiful. One day I would like to have one for my family but I know they are very sought-after so we'll see. There is a beautiful reservation next to Lilla Ursvik that you can walk around and get your dose of "Allemansrätten" (Sweden's right to roam) or visit those neighborhoods that I previously mentioned, especially Rinkeby, that always gets a bad rep, but it's a lovely place with so many cultures in one place! I have even found ingredients there to make Colombian food!

What's a fun fact not everyone knows about your neighbourhood?

That is exists! Haha, I think it's a lovely place with lovely restaurants (Italian, Sushi, Kebab, a lovely cafe!) and pretty good transportation that is about to get better! We have it all here!

Follow David Hurtado Gomez on Instagram here. To find out how you can become The Local's next #MySweden host, click HERE.