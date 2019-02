The 21-year-old man suspected of pulling the trigger was recently released from custody after a court decided not to convict him for a violent burglary, according to the local Sydsvenskan newspaper.

This was despite the fact that the victim had identified him as one of the perpetrators, and he had been seen wearing a jacket stolen in the robbery.

Another of the accused, a 23-year-old, has already been singled out by Malmö police for special treatment as part of the "Sluta Skjut" or "Stop Shooting" project, which builds on the Group Violence Intervention strategy pioneered in the US.

The murder took place on September 4 outside an apartment building. The victim was shot several times in the head, after which the perpetrators fled on bicycles.



The 23-year-old targeted in Sluta Skjut has a string of previous convictions.



Police believe he is connected to a group of Malmö criminals suspected of carrying out a contract killings in Mijas, near Málaga in Spain, in which a man was shot dead after being tortured with knives and a gardening shovel.

Police told Sydsvenskan that the detailed picture of the man's network and relationships, built up as part of Sluta Skjut, had helped tie him to cycle shooting.