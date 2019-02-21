Swedish word of the day: pröjsa

<p>The word <i>pröjsa</i> is a colloquial way of saying 'to pay', as in exchanging money for products or services. In standard Swedish, the word for 'pay' is <i>betala, </i>which comes from an older word meaning 'to count/calculate'.</p><p>The Swedish language also has the noun <i>pröjs</i>, which means 'payment' and is equivalent to <i>betalning</i>.</p><p><i>Pröjsa </i>has been recorded in Swedish since the early 1900s, and it comes from the Romani language, one of Sweden's official minority languages. Roma have lived in Sweden since at least the 16th century, and their language has influenced Swedish, with other loan words such as <i><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181130/swedish-word-of-the-day-tjej">tjej</a></i>. <i>Pröjsa</i> comes from the Romani word <i>prejsa, </i>which means the same thing.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="480" src="https://giphy.com/embed/12pJ8OxSWwO86Y" width="480"></iframe><p><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/12pJ8OxSWwO86Y">via GIPHY</a></p></div><p><i>Pröjsa </i>can be used simply as an alternative to <i>betala</i>, but it sometimes has the connotation of paying an unexpected cost or an unexpectedly high one, in which case you could translate it as 'pay up' or 'cough up'. </p><p><strong>Examples</strong></p><p><i>Slutligen är det konsumenten som får pröjsa</i></p><p>In the end, it's the consumer who pays the price</p><p><i>Det är personalen som måste pröjsa springnotan</i></p><p>It's the staff who have to cough up for the bill if customers leave without paying (note: <i>springnota</i> comes from <i>springa</i> meaning to 'run' and <i>nota</i> meaning 'bill')</p><div><strong>Do you have a favourite Swedish word you would like to nominate for our word of the day series? Get in touch <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.se?subject=Word%20of%20the%20day">by email</a> or if you are a <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/page/view/membership-offer" target="_blank">Member of The Local</a>, log in to comment below.</strong></div>