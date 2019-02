The national weather agency SMHI on Saturday issued a Class 2 warning (the middle category on a scale of one to three) for nearly the whole of Norrland.

The weather agency said that the storms would be strong enough to cause power outages and even structural damage.

“It will get very windy in the northern part of the country beginning on Sunday morning and lasting through Monday morning,” SMHI meteorologist Sofia Söderberg said.

The stormy weather is expected to first hit the mountains and then spread out to Norrland's inland and coastal areas.

“Sunday evening is expected to be the windiest in the mountains, and speeds can reach up to 25 meters per second,” Söderberg said.

The Class 2 warning takes effect on Sunday evening in the mountains, while the coastal and inland areas will be under official warning from Sunday afternoon onward.

A Class 2 storm warning means that winds can reach at least 25 meters per second and that there is a risk of both structural damage and flying objects. There is also the risk of major damage to forest areas as well as traffic disturbances and electricity outages.

“If you get caught out in the wind in the mountains, it will be very difficult to walk upright and if there is loose snow, visibility will be poor or even non-existent,” Söderberg said.

The stormy weather is expected to last until Monday morning, and then taper off during the day.