Several towns across the country had their hottest ever February day over the weekend, and on Tuesday the national weather record was broken too.

In Karlshamn, Blekinge, the mercury soared to 16.7C, breaking an almost 60-year-old record. The previous highest temperature ever measured in Sweden during February was 16.5C, recorded in Småland on February 18th, 1961.

Meanwhile, several more towns broke their own records.

Borås in western Sweden was the next warmest town on Tuesday with temperatures of 16.4C, followed by Osby in southern Sweden (16.3C) and Ulricehamn just outside Borås (16.2C).

"It was unusually warm and (...) we were above freezing in almost the entire country, even in northern Norrland," Moa Hallberg, meteorologist at national weather agency SMHI, told Swedish newswire TT.

People basking in the February sun in Malmö on Sunday. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

The warm weather was expected to stick around on Wednesday, with SMHI even issuing grass fire warnings for Örebro, Västmanland and Stockholm counties.

But temperatures are predicted to creep back to colder levels below freezing later this week.