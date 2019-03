The men, now aged between 17 and 24 years, have been found guilty of serious crimes including murder, drugs-related crime, firearms offences, robbery and assault, an investigation by newspaper Svenska Dagbladet revealed.

They are reported to be involved in a gang conflict which has been ongoing in the area since the summer of 2015. Police suspect that seven murders can be linked to the organised crime conflict, but only one of those cases has so far led to a conviction.

The majority of the 20 individuals have received social services support from a young age.

Half have been placed in care in accordance with Sweden’s special legal provisions for custody of minors, LVU, according to Svenska Dagbladet’s report.

