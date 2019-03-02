Fifteen in Sweden receive German WW2 pension

<p>The people, who are aged between 82 and 101 years, receive the equivalent of between 1,500 kronor (140 euros) and 10,000 kronor (950 euros) monthly, <a href="https://www.dn.se/nyheter/varlden/15-personer-i-sverige-far-hitler-pensioner-varje-manad/" target="_blank">Dagens Nyheter</a> (DN) reports.</p><p>Around 200 Swedish volunteers joined the German war effort during the Second World War, and were thereby promised lifetime pensions, the newspaper writes. Approximately 100 fought in battle.</p><p>According to German authorities, the persons who are currently receiving the pensions were not members of the Waffen-SS, the armed wing of the Nazi Party's SS organisation. Neither have they been convicted for human rights crimes.</p><p>“This is compensation for persons who sustained injuries in connection with war efforts,” Germany’s Federal Ministry for Labour and Social Affairs told DN via email.</p><p>Civilians injured by war actions such as grenade firing or bombing also receive German war pensions.</p><p>Sweden was neutral during the Second World War.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20170330/a-true-story-of-love-and-espionage-in-wwii-sweden">'A true story of love and espionage in WW2 Sweden'</a></strong></p>