Fifteen in Sweden receive German WW2 pension

2 March 2019
Fifteen people in Sweden, including six Swedish citizens, receive a war pension from Germany, authorities in Berlin have confirmed.

The people, who are aged between 82 and 101 years, receive the equivalent of between 1,500 kronor (140 euros) and 10,000 kronor (950 euros) monthly, Dagens Nyheter (DN) reports.

Around 200 Swedish volunteers joined the German war effort during the Second World War, and were thereby promised lifetime pensions, the newspaper writes. Approximately 100 fought in battle.

According to German authorities, the persons who are currently receiving the pensions were not members of the Waffen-SS, the armed wing of the Nazi Party's SS organisation. Neither have they been convicted for human rights crimes.

“This is compensation for persons who sustained injuries in connection with war efforts,” Germany’s Federal Ministry for Labour and Social Affairs told DN via email.

Civilians injured by war actions such as grenade firing or bombing also receive German war pensions.

Sweden was neutral during the Second World War.

