Race organisers have strongly criticised the presence of the flags at the event, which is the world’s oldest and biggest ski race, with up to 100,000 registered participants.

“We condemn such actions. We have reported this to the police,” the event’s CEO Eva-Lena Frick said.

Frick said she considered the waving of the flags to have been a pre-planned action, given it occurred just as the race was finishing.

Police spokesperson Stefan Dangardt said that law enforcement had been alerted to the incident around lunchtime on Sunday.

“A report will be filed of a breach of public order laws. This will be regarded as a demonstration for which a permit is required, but was not applied for,” Dangardt said.

The classic 90-kilometre Vasaloppet course starts in the village of Sälen and ends in the town of Mora in the northwestern Dalarna region.

