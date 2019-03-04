How YOU can contribute to The Local

The Local's headquarters in Stockholm. Photo: Nele Schröder/The Local

Would you like to help tell the story of Sweden and take a more active role in The Local's community? Here's how to do it.

If you're reading this article, chances are you are already a Member of The Local. One of our goals behind Membership is to get readers more involved, and in fact we regularly get questions from Members and readers alike asking how they can contribute their ideas and voices to our local-global community.

This article lists a few examples of how you can get involved, and if you have even more ideas, please don't hesitate to email me. But don't worry, this is completely voluntary and lurkers are also more than welcome.

If you're not yet a Member, here's how you can join us.

Help us celebrate The Local's 15th anniversary

Fifteen years ago, Britons Paul Rapacioli and James Savage started a small blog writing about Sweden's news in English. Today we have newssites in nine European countries and are read by more than five million a month, including more than 9,000 paying Members.

We want to celebrate this with you, but we don't yet know how. So if you have any ideas, or are able to help – perhaps you own a great venue, are a PR whizz or would like to perform at an anniversary event – please get in touch.

Ha, just came across the very first edition of The Local, sent to 12 of my Swedish for Immigrants classmates on 2 April 2004. Particularly like the idea of Slussen being finished by 2015 and interest rates being at a 'record low' of 2%. @TheLocalSweden pic.twitter.com/peIPXaq7p9 — Paul Rapacioli (@paulrapacioli) September 18, 2018

Help us cover the news and issues that matter to you

The Local is run by internationals for internationals. We know that life in a new country is filled with exciting new adventures – but also low points and challenges. We want to fight our readers' corner on issues that matter to you. So have you been caught up in Swedish bureaucracy, did your work permit renewal get rejected for ridiculous reasons or is there anything else you think we should shed a light on? Tell us.

#MySweden: Take over our Instagram for a week

Every week we invite a reader to take over The Local's Instagram for a week to show the world your Sweden. We then turn your stories into an article for the website. So far we have been taught about the diversity of Älmhult, the pun humour of Gothenburg, Indian food in Stockholm, innovation in Malmö and much more.

Want to be our next #MySweden host? Read more HERE.

Tell us about your job in our My Swedish Career series

There is so much great international talent in Sweden, but getting a foot on the career ladder is not always easy. In The Local's weekly My Swedish Career series, we hear from internationals from all walks of life who found their career path in Sweden. They tell us how they did it and share their best job-hunting tips.

Do you know anyone we should interview? Let us know HERE.

Become an editorial ambassador

If you like what we're doing, please share it with others. Unlike many other international media, our journalists live in Sweden, speak the language, know the culture and will see stories through to the end, even when the latest Nordic buzzword stops getting clicks. So if you believe in our kind of journalism, the best thing you can do to help is spread the word. Share our stories on social media, forward our newsletters to a friend, or use our gift voucher to give a whole year's Membership of The Local to someone you think will appreciate it.

Write for us

If you're a good writer and think you have a fantastic story to tell, we would love to hear from you. Whether you want to get something off your chest in an opinion piece, have a story about life in Sweden that you would like to share with fellow readers, or are a freelancer pitching an idea for an article, drop us an email.

Join the debate

We have – on popular request – opened The Local comments section for logged-in Members, who are now able to comment directly under articles, talk to each other or ask our journalists questions. Just scroll down past the end of an article and log in or sign up. Don't be shy of voicing an opinion, and remember to be courteous to each other.

If you prefer to steer away from political debates, but want to share opinions in general and advice about life in Sweden with fellow internationals, join our friendly Facebook group Living in Sweden. Our journalists sometimes use the group to get your opinions for potential articles.

Thank you for reading The Local and especially big thanks to those of you who have joined us as Members. Your support really means a lot to us. If you have any questions or other ideas, please drop our editor a line at emma.lofgren@thelocal.com.