The number of tenants living with an 'unstable' contract has more than doubled over the last ten years, according to figures from the country's rent tribunals assessed by Sveriges Radio's Ekot programme.

In this context, tenants lacking a 'right of possession' to their home were considered to live in unstable conditions.

The right of possession, or besittningsrätt as it is known in Swedish, entitles tenants to stay in a property if they rent it first-hand, and can also apply to sublets or second-hand rentals if the tenant has lived there for over two years.

READ ALSO:

However, most contracts for sublets or second-hand rentals waive this right, making it much easier for landlords to terminate rental agreements with as little as three month's notice.

There are other situations in which the right of possession is usually waived, including many kinds of temporary accommodation such as those provided to new arrivals in Sweden. This also often applies to apartments which are rented out ahead of their planned demolition.

During 2018, 24,600 applications were made to Swedish rent tribunals for an exemption to the right of possession.

FOR MEMBERS: What rights do I have as a second-hand renter in Sweden?