He was sentenced to seven years in jail for preparing a terrorist crime, while two men aged 30 and 39 were cleared of the same charge.

"An explosion on behalf of Isis could kill and injure people as well as destroying property. It could also damage the open and safe society, as well as creating or increasing antagonism between different groups in society," the Solna District Court wrote in a statement.

"It has been proven that he had planned an explosion in the name of Isis at a location in Sweden," senior judge Patrik Alm told the TT newswire, referring to the 46-year-old.

The man, described by the prosecutor as the ringleader of the group, had obtained large amounts of chemicals as well as instructions on how these chemicals could be used as explosives.

But the other two men, who had been suspected of the same crime, were acquitted by the court, due to weaker evidence, Alm said.

The 46-year-old was also found guilty of funding terrorism, along with three other men. It was the first ruling on such a charge following a law change which was aimed at making it easier to prosecute people suspected of funding terror groups. The four men received sentences ranging between four and six months' jail time.

Justice Minister Morgan Johansson. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT