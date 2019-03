According to witness reports, a gunman fired seven to eight shots at the victim. The shooting took place inside the train station at around 5pm.

“We are conducting interrogations and looking for surveillance video. We are still in the information gathering phase,” police spokesperson Towe Hägg told news agency TT just before 10pm on Saturday.

Hägg declined to comment on whether police had identified a suspect, but said that no one has been arrested as of yet.

A witness told TT that several people fled into the station’s Pressbyrån convenience store to take shelter during the shooting.

“There were seven, eight shots. There were many bangs. The shooter was wearing gym pants and a balaclava. He continued to shoot after the other guy fell down. Several shots,” the witness, who did not wish to be identified, said.

The fatal shooting happened while the station was quite busy, owing in part to the Stockholm International Boatshow taking place in Älvsjö, which is a district south of the city centre.

Älvsjö Station was closed to the public for several hours after the shooting.