The treats, known as gräddbullar or skumtopp in Swedish, include whey powder which is a milk product and thus could pose a health product to consumers with dairy allergies. Although the sweets list whey powder as an ingredient, it is not explicitly stated that the powder is a milk product.

Ikea said that the recall was being made out of an abundance of caution even though the treats would only pose a danger to consumers who have milk allergies.

“There is no reason for concern for people who don’t have allergies or who have no reason to avoid milk or milk products,” the company wrote.

Anyone who purchased the Sötsak Skumtopp treats with product number 002.290.26 can simply take them back to their local warehouse for a refund, the company said.