Malmö mayor Katrin Stjernfelt Jammeh will lead an official inauguration ceremony on March 27th, along with Game Habitat founder and chief executive Peter Lübeck

"This first six months has been an early-access beta version of the house," Lübeck told The Local. "Now we've had time to stop and look at what we've done we're ready to make it official."

The incubator is claiming the office as "the biggest investment in game development in the history of the region", and is aiming to help turn Malmö into "the biggest game development hub in the Nordics".

Since they opened last September, the shared office space in Blackberry's former headquarters in Gustav Adolf Torg has already attracted over 20 companies.

READ ALSO: 10 of the coolest Swedish games companies to work for

Among them are IO, the Danish games company best-known for the game Hitman, which took over an entire floor

Lübeck said that he had decided to move quickly after signing the lease on August 7th, opening less than a month later.

"We didn't build it the traditional way, we had zero money to invest, we've got a very big network but we don't have any money," he said. "That's why we've had to give it a bit of time before flaunting it."

Space starts at as little as 1,400 kronor ($150) a month for those willing to hot-desk, and goes up to more than 60,000 kronor a month for those with 20 employees or more.