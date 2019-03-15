New Zealand terror suspect claims shooting was revenge for Stockholm terror attack
15 March 2019
09:30 CET+01:00
09:30 CET+01:00
Police block the road near the shooting at a mosque in Linwood, Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo: AP Photo/Mark Baker
15 March 2019
09:30 CET+01:00
I became a member and continued to read the local as it provides stories about Sweden and europe that you don't hear about in NZ.
I have not found anything on the local to suggest that Donald Trump was right. What was happening in Sweden was no more then what was happening here only with various other groups of gangs.
Until yesterday NZ had never had an attack of this magnitude.We have been taking in less refugees then other parts of europe mainly because of the earthquakes which caused a major housing shortage as well as economic factors caused by the quakes.
So the attack yesterday is a major shock to Christchurch as well as NZ because not only are the islamic communities here small but we have had no terror attacks or violence from these people to provoke it.The refugees and migrants here have been peaceful they have not done anything.
There are so far 41 dead and 40 plus in hospital with gunshot wounds.We are not a perfect country but never throughout NZ history has there been anything like it.