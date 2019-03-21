Cancel Brexit petition passes ONE MILLION signatures

The petition was set up on the parliament site shortly after Theresa May addressed the British public in TV appearance on Wednesday evening in which she blamed MPs for the Brexit chaos.

But by Thursday morning the website kept crashing as hundreds of thousands of people signed up demanding to show their disapproval of the Prime Minister and their desire to remain part of the EU.

With thousands signing up each minute the total had reached over 900,000 by 3pm and passed one million just before 4pm.

According to officials at the House of Commons the petition had the highest rate of sign ups ever.

The petition was shared widely on British Facebook groups across the EU and thousands have signed from France, Germany and Spain.

The petition titled: "Revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU reads": "The government repeatedly claims exiting the EU is 'the will of the people'. We need to put a stop to this claim by proving the strength of public support now, for remaining in the EU. A People's Vote may not happen - so vote now."

The petition was started by Margaret Georgiadou

British PM May has asked the EU to agree to delay Brexit until the end of June. But the EU appears more inclined to offer a delay until May 23, but only if MPs in Westminster vote through the Withdrawal Agreement this week.

If they don't then French President Emmanuel Macron said Britain would be heading for a no deal.