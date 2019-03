On the other hand, public trust in the government has fallen after an election that was followed by four months of deadlock and a cross-bloc compromise, the annual trust survey from Medieakademin showed.

Almost four in five of the people interviewed (78 percent) said they had 'quite' or 'very' high trust in Systembolaget, the only place it's possible to buy drinks with more than 3.5 percent alcohol content outside licensed bars and restaurants. This was an increase from last year's edition of the survey, when Systembolaget was still the most-trusted institution but the figure was only 71 percent.

In second place was the police force, in which 71 percent of people said they had 'quite' or 'high' trust, and in third place was the higher education system, with 70 percent. Fourth in the ranking was the Ikea brand, at 69 percent.

According to the survey, public confidence in most Swedish institutions had risen compared to earlier years.

But when it came to the government, trust had fallen, with only 30 percent of those surveyed saying they had trust in the government. This was a drop of five percentage points from the previous year.

And there was significant variation in the level of trust for the different political parties. The proportion of people saying they trusted the centre-right Christian Democrats saw the biggest change, growing from 13 percent last year to 30 percent this year; the greatest year-on-year rise reported in the survey since 2004.

But the two largest parties, the centre-left Social Democrats and the centre-right Moderates, were still the most trusted with figures of 32 and 31 percent respectively.

The media forum has carried out its annual Trust Barometer survey each year since 1997 to find out how people in Sweden view government agencies, companies and organizations. This year, around 1,200 people were interviewed for the survey.